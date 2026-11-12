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COP31 meetings in Antalya

Diplomatic sources said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a series of meetings with world leaders during the Türkiye-hosted COP31, the UN Climate Change Conference.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the conference in Antalya, a city in southern Türkiye, according to the sources.

Officials met by Fidan

During the conference, the Turkish foreign minister met Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and Malian Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maiga, the sources said.

His meetings also included UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, according to diplomatic sources.