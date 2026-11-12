Türkiye condemns Israeli remarks against Erdogan as ‘vile and insolent slander’

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Türkiye condemns Israeli remarks

Türkiye responded on Wednesday by condemning remarks directed at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by Israel’s Foreign Ministry. It described them as “vile and insolent slander” aimed at concealing the facts.

The ministry issued the assessment in an official statement. “The vile and insolent slander by Israel’s Foreign Ministry targeting our esteemed president constitutes another example of the Israeli authorities’ futile efforts to conceal the truth,” the ministry said.

Erdogan raises Israel’s policies

The statement said Erdogan had once again brought Israel’s systematic policies of oppression to the international agenda during his opening address at the Leaders’ Summit of the COP31 UN Climate Change Conference. The conference was hosted by Türkiye.

It said the sentiments and views he expressed resonated with the shared conscience of humanity. The statement attributed those views to his opening address at the summit.

Support for Palestinians

The ministry added, “Türkiye will continue to stand by all those oppressed by Israel’s aggressive policies, particularly the Palestinians,” reaffirming its stated position.

The statement particularly included the Palestinians among those oppressed by Israel’s aggressive policies.