Canada's Anand urges all Gaza crossings be opened without naming Israel

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Call for Gaza crossings to open

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand urged the opening of every crossing into the Gaza Strip on Wednesday as heavy rains and flooding worsened conditions for Palestinian families, making the appeal in Hamilton, Canada, without naming Israel. She shared on the US social media company X a post by UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher urging winter supplies to be delivered into the enclave.

“As heavy rains and flooding continue in Gaza, conditions are becoming increasingly desperate for families already facing a devastating humanitarian crisis. Flooded shelters and dropping temperatures are putting lives at further risk,” Anand said. “People urgently need food, durable shelter, warm clothing, heating and essential supplies,” she added.

Canada's humanitarian commitment

After discussing the issue with G7 partners this week, Anand said, “Canada remains committed as a significant donor and an advocate for humanitarian assistance which must reach those who need it.” She also said, “We continue to call for all crossings to open, with unimpeded access for goods and supplies delivered through international organizations.”

Anand added, “We join the Call to Action and urge all parties to remove the remaining obstacles so this assistance can reach families without further delay.” The appeal focused on removing obstacles to aid reaching families.

Israel omitted from the post

Israel was not named in Anand's post, which referred only to “all parties,” while access to the Gaza Strip is controlled by Israel. Her wording called for access for goods and supplies delivered through international organizations.

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher spoke earlier Wednesday about delays in getting winter supplies into Gaza. He said waiting for a new Israeli government to form was “not an acceptable excuse.”