UN: Over 150,000 tents await Israeli permission for Gaza entry

12/11/2026, Thursday19:15

Menu

Türkiye

EducationLocal NewsPolitics

World

Middle EastEuropeAmericaAsiaAfrica

Columns

Archive Columns

Sports

FootballBasketballMotor SportsVolleyballTennisF1Extreme SportsGolfCricketOlympics

Economy

Turkey EconomyWorld EconomyAutomotiveReal EstatePressad

Technology

İnternetScienceMobile

Life

CinemaTravelCulture And ArtsInterviewBookHealthArchaelogyCurrent

Video

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

Gallery

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

EDITION   :

TRTRENENARARFRFRRURUURUR

Notifications

You have no new notificationsHome
Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said Spain plans to purchase 15 additional Hurjet trainer aircraft after signing a deal for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic jets, with deliveries to the European nation scheduled to begin in 2028.ASELSAN announced that its GOKALP Counter-UAV System successfully destroyed a target drone using a hit-to-kill interceptor during a live demonstration at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base, marking the entry of a fully mobile and cost-effective solution into Türkiye's autonomous air defense portfolio.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticized the existing global order and the United Nations, warning that binding international accords and judicial rulings are increasingly ignored while the UN system lacks legitimacy for failing to reflect the will of the global community.Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Ankara has finalized preparations to submit the Mecca defense agreement to parliament for approval, stressing that the pact provides for mutual defense and does not authorize attacks or troop deployments to other countries.The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai for discoveries explaining how molecular asymmetry essential to life emerges through autocatalysis, resolving a century-old mystery about homochirality with significant implications for drug development.

UN: Over 150,000 tents await Israeli permission for Gaza entry

Yenişafak English AA12:56, 12/11/2026, ThursdayG: Update: 13:23, 12/11/2026, Thursday
AA
See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
File photo

The UN said more than 150,000 tents purchased by humanitarian partners and member states are waiting outside the Gaza Strip for Israeli permission, as winter supplies and equipment remain delayed and flooding worsens the territory’s sanitation crisis.

Tents waiting to enter Gaza

More than 150,000 tents purchased by humanitarian partners and member states are waiting outside the Gaza Strip for Israeli permission to enter, the UN said Wednesday in New York. UN Deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters at a media briefing that 117,000 of those tents came from the Egyptian Relief Committee in El Arish.

When asked what was needed to bring the tents into Gaza, Haq said, “Ultimately, we need the Israeli authorities to cooperate with giving the permissions so that we can bring those tents in.” He said some problems had to do with money for transport, but this case concerned the needed permissions and getting the tents into Gaza.

The time needed for the tents to reach people in need once permissions are granted, Haq said, depends on “how much access we have to the crossing points” and how quick the procedure is to get them into Gaza. “But obviously, they’re just on the other side, and we’re ready to bring them in as soon as we get the permissions,” he said.

Winter supplies face delays

Delays in delivering essential winter supplies to Gaza cannot be justified by waiting for a new Israeli government to form, UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said Wednesday, calling that wait “not an acceptable excuse.” In a statement, Fletcher said foreign ministers and partners had assured him of support but had repeatedly said progress would be hard until after Israeli elections, while he was now being told to wait for a government to form.

“In case anyone has any doubt about international humanitarian law: this is not an acceptable excuse, as the international community and Board of Peace have made clear,” Fletcher said. He said the UN had set out a plan for the supplies it needs to bring in, including durable shelter, warm clothes, blankets, bedding and safe heating solutions, as well as generators, fuel, engine oil, spare parts and equipment to pump out water, remove debris and clear explosive ordnance. Fletcher also said, “No more delay. Open all the crossings, not just one. Let our vital NGO partners work. Allow the commercial markets to function. Stop this collective punishment. Fund the plan. End this predictable, preventable suffering. The world is not powerless here,” urging action on the plan.

Flooding worsens sanitation crisis

Haq said weekend flooding was worsening a sanitation crisis caused by the war, citing UNICEF. “No wastewater treatment plant in Gaza is currently operational,” he said.

In Gaza City, Haq said, rainwater mixed with sewage is threatening to overflow from the Sheikh Radwan stormwater basin, where only two of six pumps still work; UNICEF has been seeking approval from Israeli authorities for more than a year to bring in equipment needed to repair the facility. Haq added that humanitarian funding and Israeli approvals are urgently needed so enough supplies and machinery can be brought into Gaza. More than 74,600 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 176,000 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023; most are women and children, while 90% of the territory’s infrastructure has been destroyed.

Titles :gaza stripgazafarhan haqtom fletcherunited nationsununicefegyptian relief committeeel arishhumanitarian aid
Comments

Comments you share on our site are a valuable resource for other users. Please be respectful of different opinions and other users. Avoid using rude, aggressive, derogatory, or discriminatory language.

UN: Over 150,000 tents await Israeli permission for Gaza entry
File photo
Cookie Preferences

Every category other than essential cookies stays off unless you turn it on. You can change your choice and withdraw your consent at any time. Cookie Notice

Essential Cookies3 cookies

Session, security and load-balancing cookies the site technically needs to work.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

ARRAffinity

Stored so that user requests can reach the same server.

For the duration of the session

kvkk-consent

Stores your cookie choice.

365 Days

cf_clearance

Stores the Cloudflare security check.

365 Days
Always active
Analytics Cookies4 cookies

Google Analytics cookies measuring visits and usage.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_ga

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

730 Days

_gid

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

1 Days

_ga_XXXXXXX

Keeps the Google Analytics session state.

730 Days

_gat

Limits the Google Analytics request rate.

For the duration of the session
Marketing and Third-Party Content5 cookies

Cookies for ad measurement and embedded third-party content (Facebook Pixel, YouTube, Google Ads).

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_fbp

Used by Facebook Pixel for ad measurement and remarketing.

90 Days

GPS

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

YSC

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

180 Days

_gcl_au

Used by Google Ads for conversion measurement.

90 Days

Log in to your account.

Don't have an account?Sign-up.

By creating an account or signing in, you agree to the terms of use. To read the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, click here.

© Net Medya, All right reserved.

Fatih Sultan Mehmet