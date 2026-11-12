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Israeli security cabinet directs military to prepare for possible Iran attack

Yenişafak English AA13:53, 12/11/2026, Thursday
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Israel’s security cabinet ordered the military to step up preparations for a possible attack on Iran, KAN reported, after Gadi Eisenkot urged caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid unnecessary military operations until the next government is formed.

Military preparations

Israel’s security cabinet has instructed the military to step up preparations for a possible attack on Iran, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported late Wednesday, amid warnings that the directives could trigger a war. KAN described the instructions as potentially leading to military activities that could trigger a war, saying: “The directives issued by the security cabinet to the Israeli military could lead it to carry out activities that could trigger a war.”

The broadcaster made the directives public after Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot issued a statement urging caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from unnecessary military operations until the next government is formed. The security cabinet last met in person on Oct. 5, weeks before the Oct. 27 legislative elections, KAN added.

Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported that the cabinet is scheduled to meet Sunday. The next meeting would follow the cabinet’s last in-person session on Oct. 5, according to the reports.

Eisenkot urges restraint

In his Wednesday statement on the US social media platform X, Eisenkot warned against deploying security forces without a direct and immediate threat requiring urgent action. He said such a deployment could have devastating consequences for Israeli democracy and public trust in state institutions.

Eisenkot urged Netanyahu to exercise restraint and avoid placing security chiefs in a constitutional dilemma over which orders they should follow. His warning came as debate continued over possible military action against Iran.

Dispute over Iran action

The warning followed a Tuesday report by Channel 12 that Netanyahu and Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir were again at odds over possible action against Iran. According to the channel, Zamir considered the steps Netanyahu was pursuing ill-advised and liable to trigger a confrontation at a time requiring caution.

Channel 12 linked Zamir’s assessment to the position of US President Donald Trump, who showed no desire to enter another conflict. The report said the circumstances called for caution, particularly as Washington was not seeking another confrontation.

Strikes and stalled negotiations

The United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran. Fighting later resumed despite an April ceasefire and a framework agreement reached in June.

Negotiations between Washington and Tehran stalled as the fighting resumed. The developments were reported amid the security cabinet’s preparations for a possible attack on Iran.

Titles :gadi eisenkoteisenkotbenjamin netanyahunetanyahueyal zamirzamirdonald trumptrumpiranisraeli security cabinet
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Israeli security cabinet directs military to prepare for possible Iran attack
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