Italy allocates $5.5M emergency aid for flood-hit Gaza camps

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Italy launches emergency initiative

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Wednesday that Italy has launched a new emergency initiative worth €5 million ($5 million) to provide immediate assistance to the Gaza Strip after severe flooding hit displacement camps. The initiative was announced during question time in the Chamber.

Tajani said the flooding had further aggravated Gaza's humanitarian situation. "Faced with the serious flooding that in recent days have hit the camps of the displaced" in Gaza, "further aggravating an already dramatic humanitarian situation, I have decided to activate through our Development Cooperation a new emergency initiative worth €5 million to bring immediate assistance to the population," he said.

Flooding damages displacement camps

Heavy rain and strong winds flooded 70,000 tents in Gaza, leaving displaced Palestinian families without shelter. Officials warned that damaged infrastructure and equipment shortages were overwhelming emergency efforts.

The storm began late Friday and brought down dozens of walls, according to the Government Media Office. The office estimated initial losses at about $3 million.

UNRWA reports shelter needs

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said Thursday that 1.98 million people, or about 94% of Gaza's population, needed shelter and other essential supplies. The figure was based on surveys conducted in June.

UNRWA said 58% of Gaza's population faced critical or catastrophic shelter needs.