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Complaint to the UN

Libya’s eastern-based government said late Sunday that it had filed a formal complaint with the UN General Assembly and Security Council, seeking an international investigation into attacks on Russian and Maltese ships off the coast of Benghazi. Osama Hammad, head of Libya’s parliament-appointed government, said the investigation should establish whether Ukrainian personnel or military facilities were present in Libya.

Hammad’s demands

The investigation should also determine whether sites in the west had been used to prepare and launch explosive-laden drone boats, Hammad said. “We call on Ukraine to provide an official explanation of its military activities in Libya,” he said.

Hammad called for the drones’ operators and logistical backers to be identified and held accountable, regardless of nationality or position. Libyan territory, ports and facilities must not be used in foreign conflicts, he said, adding that Libya retained the right to seek compensation.

Attacks off Benghazi

Earlier on Sunday, the government said preliminary findings indicated that a Russian ship docked at the Benghazi naval base had likely been hit by drones following a pre-dawn explosion. Libyan broadcasters later reported a separate drone boat attack on a commercial vessel off the coast near the port. There was no immediate comment from Russia or Ukraine.

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