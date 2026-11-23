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Lavrov questions ministers' state

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday that the defense ministers of Germany and the UK appeared to be "in an inadequate state." He was responding to a question from Russian state broadcaster VGTRK about the two ministers' remarks concerning Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory, and he doubted their sanity.

"I cannot comment on statements made by people who, in my view, are in an inadequate state," Lavrov said.

Pistorius apologizes to Colby

The remarks followed a controversy involving German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who apologized to US Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby. Pistorius had described Colby's criticism of Kyiv over the effectiveness of Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia as "a pretty stupid thing to do."

Pistorius later noted that he had been answering a journalist's question in non-native English and therefore chose an inappropriate expression to convey his position.

What Colby said in Brussels

On Tuesday, before a meeting in Brussels of the contact group coordinating arms supplies to Ukraine, Colby said that Kyiv's "deep strikes" against Russia do not lead to an end to the conflict. On the contrary, he said, they "in reality probably strengthened the resolve of the Russian public."

That same day, at a news conference following the meeting, Pistorius called criticism of Kyiv's strikes "a stupid thing to do."

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