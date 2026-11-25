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Ottawa rejects Washington's criticism

Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty on Tuesday pushed back against Pentagon criticism of Canada’s military spending, stressing that Ottawa makes its own decisions and does not answer to Washington. “Canada is a sovereign nation,” McGuinty told reporters on Parliament Hill in Ottawa as he arrived for a Cabinet meeting, according to local CTV News.

“I’ll be very direct: We don’t report to the United States,” he added, making clear that Ottawa would not be dictated to by its southern neighbor on defense policy.

Pentagon fact sheet on Canadian defense

His remarks followed the release of a Pentagon fact sheet titled “Canadian Defense Shortfalls,” which accused Canada of years of underinvestment in its armed forces. The document warned that this had weakened military readiness and undermined North American security.

It also questioned Canada’s ability to meet its commitments to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and NATO.

Spending targets and allied commitments

At last year’s NATO summit, Canada and other alliance members agreed to increase defense and security spending to 5% of gross domestic product by 2035. Ottawa’s latest budget sets out a funded plan to reach 4% of GDP in defense spending by 2030 and says Canada is on a path toward the 5% target by 2035.

Asked about that path, McGuinty said the government had agreed to revisit the commitment in 2029. “We agreed that we would revisit five per cent in 2029,” he said, rejecting suggestions that Canada’s cooperation with its allies was changing and insisting that its commitments to NORAD and NATO remained intact.

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