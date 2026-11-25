See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Projected rise in cases and costs

The number of US adults living with stroke is projected to nearly double to 20 million by 2050, the American Heart Association (AHA) warned in a statement released on Monday. The association said the annual economic burden of stroke could rise more than fivefold, from approximately $65 billion to nearly $423 billion by 2050.

According to the projections, stroke prevalence is expected to increase most sharply among younger adults, particularly those under 45, as well as Hispanic and Asian Americans.

Persistent disparities across the population

The statement also highlighted persistent disparities in stroke risk across the US population, with Black, American Indian and Alaska Native, and multiracial adults expected to continue experiencing the highest stroke prevalence, the AHA said. Hugo J. Aparicio, chair of the statement's writing group, said the findings underscored the urgent need to strengthen stroke prevention efforts. He emphasized the importance of targeting younger people and communities facing disproportionately high risks.

Risk factors and prevention

The AHA identified the earlier onset of high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes as factors that could contribute to the projected increase in stroke prevalence. The association stressed that the projected figures were not inevitable.

Earlier preventive measures, better access to healthcare and improved management of blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol could help reduce future stroke cases and their economic impact, it said.

Life

Infants hardest hit as meningitis cases keep rising in Gaza

Technology

Tubitak opens applications for global call on antimicrobial resistance

Life

Türkiye displays 34 prehistoric artifacts from Sanliurfa sites in Ankara