A widely circulated video shows an Israeli settler harassing the head of a Roman Catholic monastery in Jerusalem, ordering him to hide the cross he was wearing. The settler is heard telling the monk that the cross is “too big and inappropriate for this place,” and that he must “respect” the location because it is Jewish. The incident occurred amid escalating attacks by settlers against Christians in the holy city. The video sparked renewed condemnation of the systematic harassment faced by Christian clergy in Jerusalem, where priests have reportedly been spat on and repeatedly asked to remove their crosses near the Western Wall.A widely circulated video shows an Israeli settler harassing the head of a Roman Catholic monastery in Jerusalem, ordering him to hide the cross he was wearing. The settler is heard telling the monk that the cross is “too big and inappropriate for this place,” and that he must “respect” the location because it is Jewish. The incident occurred amid escalating attacks by settlers against Christians in the holy city. The video sparked renewed condemnation of the systematic harassment faced by Christian clergy in Jerusalem, where priests have reportedly been spat on and repeatedly asked to remove their crosses near the Western Wall.