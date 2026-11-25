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Family killed in al-Shati camp

An Israeli airstrike killed four members of a Palestinian family early Wednesday when it hit their home in the al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City, local sources told Anadolu. The sources said an Israeli helicopter fired at least one missile at the house, killing a couple and their two daughters and wounding several other family members.

The local sources identified those killed as Mohammed Majed Abu al-Ouf, 47, his wife Noura, 41, and their daughters Yusra, 15, and Jana, 13. A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu that the hospital received the four bodies and treated people wounded in the strike.

Girl wounded near Khan Younis

In southern Gaza, a medical source at Nasser Hospital said a girl was moderately wounded after Israeli forces fired toward tents housing displaced Palestinians in the Hamad residential area north of Khan Younis. The incidents came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire, which took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

Violations and war toll

Gaza’s Government Media Office said on Tuesday it had documented 6,405 Israeli violations of the ceasefire. It reported that 1,690 Palestinians had been killed, 6,120 wounded and 223 detained in those incidents.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians, wounded more than 176,000 and destroyed around 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure. Most of those killed or wounded were women and children.

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