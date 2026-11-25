Pope Francis described encounters with the devil and said he saw the “gates of hell” when he realized the severity of a clerical sexual abuse scandal, according to excerpts from his private diary published on Tuesday. The late Argentine pontiff’s personal reflections, fears and spiritual experiences appear in a book titled The Private Diary of Pope Francis, compiled by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, head of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and a close aide to Francis.

Diary compiled by a close aide

The book contains excerpts from the diary, notes and documents dating from 1992 to 2024, and it also reveals discussions about the possibility of ordaining married men as priests. Fernandez said Francis, who died in April 2025, had asked him to make his personal diary known to the world.

The publication does not carry the complete diary. Its excerpts are accompanied by comments from Fernandez, who said Francis recorded his most confidential thoughts in an indecipherable code that is not included in the book.

Visions of the devil

In one of the most striking passages, written in January 2021, Francis described experiencing “spiritual visions,” including encounters with the devil. According to the published notes, he saw the devil three times during his life, the first while he was a bishop in Buenos Aires. “I saw him from the car window. I do not forget his eyes, threatening and at the same time seductive,” Francis wrote.

He described the second encounter, which also took place in Argentina, as “stronger than the previous one.” “He looked at me with eyes of fire. I do not forget that look,” the notes state. “They were like rays of fire. Then he tried to come closer and I ran away, clutching the Rosary and pleading with the Virgin (Mary, mother of Jesus) ... Curiosity struggled against the Rosary. And the Virgin saved me.”

The diary also records Francis’ reaction to the clerical sexual abuse scandal, with the pontiff saying he saw the “gates of hell” after realizing how serious the situation was.

Married priests and Vatican tensions

The book also sheds light on tensions within the Vatican and the Roman Curia during Francis’ papacy, including decisions he took and others he avoided. Among them was the possibility of ordaining married men as priests, a proposal that Fernandez said Francis wanted to pursue but ultimately avoided because of concerns about internal divisions.

“He wanted to take this decision. But he wanted to avoid internal battles, verbal violence. When we prepared the document to allow blessings for same-sex couples, there was a very harsh reaction,” Fernandez revealed. Some of Francis’ reforms were subsequently moderated by his successor, Pope Leo XIV, formerly known as Robert Prevost, according to the excerpts.

The book is being published in five languages across 94 countries.

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