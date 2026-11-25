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The Israeli army has installed five iron gates at junctions that some 70,000 Palestinians west of Hebron use to travel between villages and reach the city, a local mayor said on Tuesday. Ahmed Rajoub, mayor of al-Kum and al-Muwarraq municipality, told Anadolu that troops put up the gates in recent days along a main road linking five communities in the southern occupied West Bank.

The road also connects the villages to Hebron via the town of Dura. Rajoub said the gates were installed to serve Israeli occupiers from Tarusa, a new illegal Israeli settlement built on Dura land, who have used the road for more than a year.

Villages already hemmed in

Israel’s separation wall runs along the western edge of the villages, Rajoub said, while military barriers, roads and illegal settlements enclose them on the other three sides. Residents live in a strip roughly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) long and no more than 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) wide.

Hundreds of residents have turned to farming since they were barred from returning to their jobs in Israel three years ago. Rajoub warned that the gates will make it harder for them to reach their fields and for herders to take their livestock to pasture.

Municipalities seek help

Local municipalities have asked Palestinian authorities for help challenging the gates, including in Israeli courts, he said.

Protest tent dismantled nearby

In nearby Khirbet Humsa, Israeli troops dismantled a protest tent late Tuesday after declaring the site a military zone and ordering protesters out, witnesses told Anadolu. Residents had set up the tent to protest an illegal settlement outpost established on their land weeks earlier.

The Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission counted 942 Israeli checkpoints and gates across the occupied West Bank as of Sept. 25.

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