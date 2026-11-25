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Warning of an imminent humanitarian disaster

Gaza's Government Media Office warned on Tuesday that a powerful storm expected to hit the Gaza Strip within days could endanger the lives of 1.76 million displaced Palestinians living in tents. The office's director, Ismail al-Thawabta, cautioned in a post on the US social media platform X that a humanitarian disaster was imminent, and he accused the international community of standing by while families faced the danger.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gaza Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal said heavy rain could inundate the tents sheltering thousands of families. Strong winds posed an additional threat to their already fragile living conditions, he said, while others were sheltering in buildings already at risk of collapse.

Risk of exposure for children

Basal said thousands of children could die from exposure as temperatures fall and families have no means of heating their tents. He called for urgent help for those most at risk, including the sick and elderly.

Earlier storm flooded tents

A storm on Nov. 6 flooded 70,000 tents, according to the Government Media Office. With homes and infrastructure across Gaza devastated by Israel's war, many displaced families still live in worn tents that offer little protection from rain or cold.

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