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Energy and infrastructure agreements

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Ukraine and Hungary have agreed to deepen energy cooperation, including the supply of gas and diesel to Kyiv and expanded access for Hungarian companies to Ukrainian gas storage facilities. The announcement followed talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar.

Zelenskyy said on the US social media platform X that Magyar was making his first visit to Ukraine’s Zakarpattia region since taking office, and that the two leaders discussed energy supplies, trade and humanitarian cooperation. Joint infrastructure projects were also on the agenda, among them reconstructing border crossings, opening new ones and launching direct train services on additional routes between the two countries.

The leaders also addressed humanitarian demining and Hungary’s participation in the relevant coalition, Zelenskyy said. “Concrete agreements have been reached on all these issues. We tasked our teams with working at their respective levels to ensure their prompt implementation,” he said.

Hungarian aid and support for the Zakarpattia community

Magyar said Hungary was providing Ukraine with medical and energy equipment, medicines and transport vehicles worth 1 billion forints ($2.9 million). He added that his government had allocated a further 1 billion forints from the 2026 budget to support the Hungarian community in the Zakarpattia region, and was establishing the Ilona Zrinyi Social Development Fund to provide additional assistance.

European Union path and minority rights

Speaking at a joint news conference with Magyar, Zelenskyy said Kyiv sought an “equal partnership” with Hungary and its continued support for Ukraine’s European Union integration. He said Ukraine wanted to develop bilateral ties based on “honesty, openness and mutual respect,” describing EU membership as an irreversible path chosen by the Ukrainian people.

Progress in EU accession negotiations was particularly important during the war with Russia, Zelenskyy said. He added that Kyiv respected the rights of its Hungarian community and other national minorities and was meeting its related commitments to European partners.

The two sides also discussed joint social, educational and health care projects in border regions.

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