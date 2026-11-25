See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Four drones downed over Ras Tanura

Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed four drones over Ras Tanura in the kingdom’s Eastern Province, the Saudi-led coalition said on Wednesday. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced the interceptions in a statement posted on the US social media platform X.

Maliki said several fragments fell during the interception operation, adding that an initial assessment found no injuries.

Riyadh attack and strikes in Yemen

The interceptions came a day after a drone attack targeted a tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, injuring 11 people, according to Saudi Civil Defense. Maliki blamed Yemen’s Houthi group for the attack and vowed a firm response.

The coalition also said it targeted “operational capabilities” at Yemen’s Al Hudaydah port and destroyed several targets in Saada and Amran provinces.

Escalating hostilities

The developments follow escalating hostilities between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, with repeated drone and missile attacks targeting Saudi cities, airports and energy facilities. Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis since 2015.

The group seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of Yemen in 2014.

World

Pope Francis’ diary reveals devil visions, talk of married priests

World

New Israeli gates could cut off 70,000 Palestinians in West Bank, mayor warns

World

Gaza media office warns storm threatens 1.76 million Palestinians in tents