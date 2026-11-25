Joint statement on arms and sovereignty

The embassies of Australia, Canada, Japan, the UK and the US on Wednesday reaffirmed their support for Lebanon's sovereignty in a joint statement, calling for the state to have exclusive authority over arms and decisions of war and peace. They affirmed their strong support for the Lebanese government in ensuring the "state monopoly of arms" and said the state alone should make decisions "regarding war and peace."

Call for a public commitment

The statement noted that it is essential for Lebanon in the current situation to have a "clear public commitment from all members of parliament and all parties affirming their support for the President’s (Joseph Aoun) and the Prime Minister’s (Nawaf Salam) declarations that only the Lebanese state has the right to decide on war and peace." "We reaffirm our ultimate desire to see the full restoration of effective Lebanese sovereign authority over all Lebanese territory," it added.

Dahr al-Baydar case

Recalling the Dahr al-Baydar case, the statement called for a swift, independent judicial process, free from political interference, that ensures full accountability. In October, a Lebanese military court charged 13 people who were accused of being linked to Hezbollah with trafficking explosives.

The charges followed the seizure of a truck transporting explosives at the Dahr al-Baydar checkpoint, which links the capital Beirut to the eastern Bekaa Valley.

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