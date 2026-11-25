Turkish national arm wrestler Beytullah Macit, whose refusal to shake hands with his Israeli opponent at the World Armwrestling Championships in India was shared in a viral social media clip, described the gesture as a stance against Israel’s oppression. Macit spoke to Anadolu about the moment and about his life in the sport.

The 18-year-old athlete from Bursa finished second in the left-arm competition and third in the right-arm competition in the under-18 men’s 60-kilogram category at the championships, held in India from Oct. 26 to Nov. 7. Macit said he had no personal dispute with his opponent and had treated his other competitors with respect.

Gesture aimed at Israel’s oppression

Macit said he was already pleased when he saw the Israeli wrestler’s name on the board. “When I saw his name on the board, I was happy even before the match because I felt certain I would beat him and do something against this oppression. I went into the match with that motivation and defeated him quickly,” he said.

“My stance was entirely against Israel and its oppression. I am very proud of what I did and absolutely have no regrets. If I had to do it again, I would,” he added. He said he hoped to meet Israeli opponents again in future competitions and expressed confidence in his ability to defeat them.

Macit also commented on the reach of the video. “I am glad this video was shared widely and reached so many people. If it has given our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Palestine even a little hope, I am happy,” he said.

Academics and training side by side

Macit said he graduated top of his class from Mudanya Imam Hatip High School last year and is awaiting a public-sector appointment after scoring 87.5 in the 2026 Public Personnel Selection Examination (KPSS) for high school graduates. Effective time management, he said, made it possible to excel both academically and athletically.

He spends his free time reading, learning and training rather than playing mobile games, Macit said, and he encouraged families to enroll their children in sports, regardless of the discipline. He trains three days a week, spending two hours per session on table and weight training, and aims to represent Türkiye to the best of his ability.

Eyes on next year’s world championships

Macit began his sporting career 4 and a half years ago and has already won Turkish championship titles and achieved success at the European level. He is now preparing for next year’s world championships in Canada, where he aims to claim the title.

He credited the competitive environment at Bursa Irfan Genclik Sports Club, where several national athletes and world champions train together, with helping him improve his performance. “The biggest strength of our club, and one of the reasons we rank first in Türkiye, is the large number of athletes we have and the genuine support of our coaches,” he said.

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