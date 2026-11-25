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Liberman raises surveillance suspicion

Israeli opposition leader Avigdor Liberman said on Wednesday that he suspected caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz could be using intelligence agencies to monitor rival political leaders. Speaking to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Liberman said he would not be surprised if the two were using the Mossad, Shin Bet and other agencies to “gather information on and eavesdrop” on leaders of the Change Bloc. He did not provide evidence supporting the allegation in the reported remarks.

Coalition talks under way

The former defense minister also expressed optimism about ongoing coalition negotiations, saying he saw “a possibility of forming a government with a clear Jewish majority by the end of next week.” His Yisrael Beiteinu party has reached preliminary understandings with Yashar, led by Gadi Eisenkot, who has been tasked with forming Israel's next government, Liberman said. Negotiations with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party were also progressing, and he added that the party's representatives had received approval from their rabbis to continue discussions.

Any coalition agreement must include a military conscription law addressing the enlistment of ultra-Orthodox Jews, known as Haredim, Liberman said. He insisted that the legislation meet the Israeli army's needs and receive approval from the military chief of staff and the Supreme Court. If United Torah Judaism joins the coalition, the ultra-Orthodox Shas party could also participate, potentially bringing the alliance to 61 seats in the 120-member Knesset, according to estimates.

Opposition parties divided over Netanyahu

Liberman criticized coalition negotiations involving Netanyahu's Likud party, arguing that meetings with the caretaker prime minister “give him political legitimacy.” Entering negotiations with Netanyahu was not a wise decision, he said. “Netanyahu must take responsibility for the failure of October 2023, and the political catastrophe that has left Israel internationally isolated,” Liberman said.

On Tuesday evening, Eisenkot and Liberman agreed to sign a coalition agreement, marking a shift from political coordination to a planned written framework for cooperation. Yashar has not published the terms of the proposed agreement, which does not mean a government has been formed or its composition finalized.

The Democrats party, led by Yair Golan, suspended talks with Eisenkot's party over its negotiations with Likud on a possible unity government, according to Israeli broadcaster Channel 12. Negotiating teams from Yashar and Likud were expected to hold a third round of discussions on Wednesday, with the talks expected to address a possible rotation in the premiership, potential coalition partners and an official commission of inquiry into the events of October 2023.

Coalition faces parliamentary hurdles

Eisenkot faces difficulties forming a government because the four parties in the Change Bloc hold only 48 seats, short of the 61 needed for a parliamentary majority. The bloc comprises Eisenkot's Yashar, Together led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Liberman's Yisrael Beiteinu and Golan's Democrats.

The parties also disagree over potential coalition partners. Bennett favors a unity government with Netanyahu's Likud, while Liberman supports an alliance with ultra-Orthodox parties, and Golan opposes Netanyahu's participation and favors forming a government with support from Arab parties, which hold 19 Knesset seats.

Eisenkot faces a Dec. 6 deadline to form a government under the mandate granted by President Isaac Herzog. The deadline can be extended by another 14 days.

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