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Radev points to earlier governments

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev on Wednesday described the European Commission's warning over the country's excessive deficit as a "stinging rebuke" of the public spending policies of previous governments. He spoke at the opening of the government's weekly meeting, according to Bulgarian news agency BTA.

"Yesterday, the European Commission delivered a stinging rebuke to all those who have spent recklessly over the years without attracting investment, taken out loans without developing the economy, lied about the actual deficit to get Bulgaria into the eurozone, and driven public finances into an excessive deficit and disaster," Radev said.

Government welcomes the forecast

Radev also welcomed the commission's economic outlook for next year, saying it supported his government's policies. "The Commission's favourable forecast for next year is clear confirmation that the course we have taken is the right one," he said.

"We will not fulfil the opposition's nihilistic dreams of having EU funding and payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan suspended," he added.

Reforms in state-owned enterprises

Citing restructuring measures introduced by the Economy Ministry, Radev pledged to continue reforms targeting inefficiency and corruption in state-owned enterprises. The measures include closing companies considered at high risk of corruption, eliminating overlapping administrative units and reducing organizational structures and board salaries.

According to Radev, the government also plans to cut unjustified expenditure and strengthen transparency and accountability in state-owned enterprises. He said the reforms were aimed at restoring investor confidence and improving Bulgaria's economic stability.

"This is the path the government has embarked on and will follow unwaveringly in order to improve the business environment, attract more investment, increase productivity, introduce modern technologies and export-oriented high-value-added manufacturing, and raise living standards through real economic growth rather than borrowing," he said.

EU warns 11 countries over spending rules

The European Commission on Tuesday warned 11 EU member states that they risked breaching the bloc's spending rules. It also recommended advancing excessive deficit procedures against Bulgaria and Hungary, saying both countries had failed to take sufficient corrective action.

The commission asked the Council of the EU to formally determine that neither country had taken effective measures to address its excessive deficit. Such a decision could pave the way for revised deficit-reduction plans and the possible suspension of some EU funding.

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