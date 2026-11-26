Joint statement after closed-door talks

US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte urged Russia not to “expand the war” in Ukraine in a joint statement issued by the White House on Wednesday, after the two met behind closed doors at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The meeting was closed to the press.

The statement called the talks “outstanding” and “very impactful”, naming the war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in Iran as the primary subjects. “We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible,” the statement said.

Trump and Rutte also reviewed progress made at NATO summits held in The Hague and Ankara, Türkiye. According to the White House, they discussed the importance of continuing to increase defense spending and investment in the defense industrial base in both the US and NATO member countries, a step the US president has pressed European powers to take.

Rutte defends pressure on Putin

The joint appeal comes despite Trump describing Russian President Vladimir Putin as “my friend” during a meeting in China last week. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken issue with the remark, telling CNN: “For us, he is a killer.” Trump, accused by critics of siding with Moscow over Kyiv, said after meeting Putin that the Russian leader wants to see the war end by “diplomatic means.”

Asked about Trump’s comments in an interview with Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday, Rutte said: “What President Trump is doing, also in the meeting in Shenzhen, is testing Putin.” He added: “So let’s keep the pressure on. I think it is working, and we have to keep that going.”

Security guarantees and Europe’s role

Rutte said any agreement will have to include security guarantees for Ukraine. “When the war ends, either with a peace deal, preferable, or if not possible, a long-term ceasefire, we need to make sure that Ukraine has the security guarantees going forward,” he said. “But the most important thing here,” Rutte added, “is that we have to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs to keep the fight going, being so successful and putting that maximum pressure on the Russians.”

The Florida meeting comes as European nations have expressed a desire to join preliminary talks that have so far included only Ukraine, the United States and Russia. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth is expected to announce in the coming weeks a review of the US force presence in Europe.

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