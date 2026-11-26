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Blast reported off Dubai

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said early Thursday that the captain of a tanker had reported an explosion near the vessel 50 nautical miles west of Dubai. The captain attributed the blast to an unidentified projectile.

Crew safe, no damage reported

All crew members were safe and accounted for, according to UKMTO, which said no damage to the tanker and no environmental impact had been reported. The agency classified the incident as “suspicious activity” and advised ships in the area to proceed with caution while authorities investigate.

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