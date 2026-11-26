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First approval of its kind

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on Wednesday that it had authorized Elon Musk's SpaceX to deploy up to 1 million satellites designed to operate as data centers in space. The agency described the approval as the first of its kind in US history.

The authorization allows SpaceX to establish its Starmind constellation of orbital computing modules, which would process large amounts of data for use on Earth, according to a document published on the FCC's website. It runs until 2040, and SpaceX had first submitted its application for the network in January 2026.

The project aims to meet growing demand for computing infrastructure driven by the development of artificial intelligence (AI). "By moving compute capacity beyond Earth, SpaceX and the many competitors working on their own orbital data centers are meeting the moment," FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in a statement.

How the constellation would work

The constellation would primarily use optical inter-satellite links, while the FCC authorized radiofrequency connections for backup and emergency communications. The commission said the proposed constellation would operate in compliance with its orbital debris regulations.

Starmind's satellites will communicate with those already in orbit as part of SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet network, which will then relay the data to Earth. Other competing networks plan to receive data directly from Earth and send it back using lasers, and most space-based data center projects share a similar architecture of closely positioned satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO).

Race for orbital computing

Projects for orbiting data centers have multiplied since last year. Google is pursuing its own work under the codename Suncatcher, Blue Origin has submitted an application to the FCC for its "Project Sunrise," and several startups are also in the race, including Starcloud, which successfully operated a GPU aboard a satellite in late 2025. Google achieved the same in October.

Not all the technical challenges have been resolved, including processors' ability to withstand the high levels of radiation in space. Observers also point to the difficulty of withstanding extreme temperatures or avoiding damage from space debris and micrometeorites, though a satellite in a sun-synchronous orbit can capture solar energy continuously and with eight times the efficiency of its ground-based equivalent.

SpaceX has the advantage of its own rockets, which have already completed hundreds of missions, and it has struck a deal with Nvidia, which will supply its latest-generation Vera Rubin processors, specially designed to operate in space. In August, Musk promised a first launch into orbit in the fourth quarter of 2027 and a ramp-up in 2028.

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