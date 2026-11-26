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CENTCOM praises Syrian seizures

The United States on Wednesday congratulated Syrian authorities for seizing large quantities of Captagon pills and intercepting Iranian weapons bound for Lebanon earlier this month. The message came from Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees Middle East military operations.

“Congratulations to our Syrian partners for recent success in intercepting illicit drugs and weapons trafficking,” Cooper said in a statement.

Two Syrian agencies named

Cooper noted that Syria's Drug Enforcement Department seized massive amounts of Captagon at the border, while Syrian Internal Security Forces confiscated weapons smuggled from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). “These efforts support a stable, unified, and peaceful Syria and reinforce regional security and stability,” he added.

Washington's widening cooperation with Damascus

Washington has expanded cooperation with Damascus since the Dec. 8, 2024 collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime. US President Donald Trump lifted comprehensive sanctions on Syria in 2025, and Congress repealed the Caesar Act in December 2025.

Washington rescinded Syria's terrorism-sponsor designation in August 2026.

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