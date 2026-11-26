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Largest swap since the war began

US envoy Jared Kushner said a major humanitarian prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected to take place “very soon, before the holidays,” describing it as the largest prisoner swap since the war began in 2022.

In an interview with the MD MEETS podcast, Kushner, who is also US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, said the "goal of the trilateral (talks earlier this month in Abu Dhabi involving the US, Russia and Ukraine) was really to number one see if we could accomplish a big humanitarian prisoner exchange." He said the swap will be "the largest yet of the war," with "thousands of people" able to return to their families, which he called "very important."

Progress on the format of peace talks

Kushner said Washington had also made headway on the format of the peace talks. "We were able to get the Russians to be open-minded now to the multilateral format, which is very important," he said.

Europe and Ukraine in future decisions

He stressed that European and Ukrainian partners will be part of any future decisions. "We are not going to decide anything without agreement with Europe and without agreement of Ukraine," he said.

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