Trump on Iran deal

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that victory over Iran was “at hand,” adding that his administration was giving Tehran every opportunity to reach an agreement and avert further loss of life. He made the remarks during Thanksgiving calls with US service members.

Trump said the outcome of the conflict would depend on his decision, while expressing uncertainty over whether Iran would accept a deal. “We have victory at hand (in Iran). It's going to be whenever, sort of, whatever I want it to be. To be honest, and we're trying to be nice, we're giving them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives. But I am not sure if they are going to take advantage of that,” he said. “Some people question why. Are they crazy? Maybe they are,” he added.

Praise for US troops

Trump praised US troops for their role in the war against Iran, reiterating that Washington would not allow Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons. “Each of you is playing an essential role to protect not only our country today but future generations of Americans by ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. They will never have a nuclear weapon. That I can tell you,” he said.

Missiles and oil

Trump also said the US had launched 150 missiles to intercept threats targeting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. "We've launched 150 missiles to stop enemy missiles and drones from striking commercial ships in the Strait," he said.

Arguing that the US did not depend on Middle Eastern oil, Trump said the country had sufficient energy resources, claiming that its oil reserves combined with Venezuela's accounted for more than half of the world's total. "We don't use the oil. We don't need the oil. We've been there for a long time, protecting Israel and protecting the Middle East," he said. He added that the US had "more oil than any other" country and claimed that the US had taken over Venezuela, which he said provided billions of additional barrels of oil.

Trump nevertheless stressed the importance of maintaining peace in the Middle East, warning that a nuclear-armed Iran could pose a threat to Israel and other countries in the region. "But what we do need is we need peace in the Middle East, because without it, you have a lot of turmoil," he said.

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