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Oil wrestling in the spotlight

Oil wrestling drew considerable attention on the eighth day of the Ethnosport Culture Festival, held in the New Murabba district of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 26, 2026. The World Ethnosport Confederation organized the festival under the motto “Traditions of the World in Riyadh.”

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Eighth day comes to an end

The festival's eighth day of events has ended, having brought together traditional sports and cultural activities from different parts of the world.

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Ömer Taha Çetin Anadolu Ajansı

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