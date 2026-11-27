Court finds no wrongdoing by Belgian state

The French-speaking Court of First Instance in Brussels rejected a request by Palestinian surgeon Muhammed Ayes for an order requiring the Belgian state to help evacuate his wife and four children from the Gaza Strip, Belgian news agency Belga reported on Thursday. The court ruled on Wednesday that the request was urgent given the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the family’s prolonged separation and Ayes’ health, but found that the Belgian state had committed no wrongdoing.

The court said Belgium had complied with Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which guarantees the right to respect for family life, by issuing family reunification visas. It ruled that Belgium had no obligation to arrange the family’s departure from Gaza or to make diplomatic representations to third countries to facilitate it. “However dire the current situation in Gaza and that of the applicants there may be, the Belgian state is responsible neither for that situation nor for the closure of the borders,” the court said.

Surgeon undergoing cancer treatment

Ayes, who worked as a surgeon in Gaza, arrived in Belgium in November 2025 and was granted refugee status on March 23, 2026. He is undergoing treatment for an aggressive and progressive form of cancer.

His wife and four children, two of whom are minors, were granted family reunification visas on July 31. The family was forcibly displaced and remains in Gaza City, unable to leave the enclave.

Belgian coalition divided over Gaza evacuations

Belgium’s federal coalition partners are divided over whether to resume evacuations from Gaza. Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot supports resuming them, while Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt has argued that evacuations, particularly of students, could prompt new asylum and family reunification applications and set a precedent for other conflict zones.

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