Call with Libya’s acting foreign minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Thursday that he expressed regret over the “unintended consequences” of Ukraine’s drone strikes in Libya over the weekend, which resulted in the deaths of two Libyan naval officers. The remarks followed a phone call with acting Libyan Foreign Minister Taher al-Baour.

In a statement on the US social media platform X, Sybiha said the call took place amid “recent developments off the coast of Libya and in the port of Benghazi,” and that he reaffirmed Ukraine’s support for Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for efforts to reunify the country. He noted that Ukraine has “longstanding, friendly” ties with Libya, respects the Libyan people and is ready to deepen bilateral ties.

Sybiha said Ukraine also remains a reliable partner and an important contributor to Libya’s food security through grain supplies and other food products. He reaffirmed Kyiv’s commitment to broadening cooperation across various sectors, including health care, food security, the economy, trade and political spheres.

Kyiv rules out widening the war

“I explained to my counterpart that none of Ukraine's actions have ever been directed against Libya or the Libyan people, only against Russian military objects directly serving Russia’s war against Ukraine, expressed regret over the unintended consequences, and offered proper condolences to the Libyan people,” Sybiha said. He added that Ukraine has no intention of extending the Russia-Ukraine war to Libya or any other country.

Sybiha also said he values the opportunity for direct dialogue and an open exchange of views, and he thanked al-Baour for the “meaningful” conversation.

Strikes off Benghazi and Libyan reaction

The call came after a Russian warship docked at the port of Benghazi was struck by naval drones before dawn on Sunday, leaving 10 people injured. A separate attack targeted a cargo vessel off the coast of Benghazi later that day. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Tuesday that Ukraine was behind both attacks, saying Ukrainian forces had sunk the Russian corvette Merkury and struck the cargo vessel MV Angara, which he claimed Moscow used to transport weapons.

Libya’s eastern-based government filed a complaint with the UN General Assembly and Security Council seeking an international investigation into the attacks. Its forces later declared that two Libyan naval personnel died from wounds sustained on Sunday. The Tripoli-based Government of National Unity also condemned the attacks and demanded an explanation from Ukraine, rejecting the use of Libyan territory and waters for foreign military operations.

Libya remains divided between two rival administrations. One is led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli and controls the west of the country, while the other, appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022 and led by Osama Hammad, is based in Benghazi and governs the east and much of the south.

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