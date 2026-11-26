See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Plant in Marcinelle opens

Belgium's King Philippe on Tuesday inaugurated Europe's largest satellite factory, giving the EU a manufacturing facility for a secure communications network that is being developed as an alternative to SpaceX's Starlink. The 20,000-square-meter (215,278-square-foot) facility in Marcinelle, a district of Charleroi, can produce up to 500 satellites annually, according to the Belgian Royal Palace.

The palace said the plant would be the world's third-largest satellite production facility by capacity. Employees are expected to move into the building in January 2027, with production scheduled to begin by the end of 2028, according to media reports.

Aerospacelab wins IRIS² order

Belgian satellite manufacturer Aerospacelab said in September that it had secured a €2.4 billion ($2.63 billion) contract to design, manufacture and deliver 264 low-Earth-orbit satellites for IRIS², the EU's planned secure satellite communications network. The order represents approximately three-quarters of the 348 satellites planned for the main constellation.

EU targets first launches by end of 2029

The European Commission and the SpaceRISE consortium agreed in August to expand the main IRIS² constellation to 348 satellites, comprising 330 in low Earth orbit and 18 in medium Earth orbit. The commission said the revised design would provide 60% more secure communications capacity for government users within the EU than initially planned, citing defense and security requirements as the main reasons for the expansion.

The commission expects the first phase of launches to begin by the end of 2029, with initial services to follow. Its Joint Research Centre described IRIS² as part of the EU's efforts to ensure independent access to satellite communications, citing Starlink among existing commercial networks. The system is designed to serve both government and commercial users.

World

Democratic Republic of Congo's confirmed Ebola cases top 12,000

World

Netanyahu tells aides ‘miracle’ needed to stop Eisenkot government

World

Costa urges EU leaders to show compromise on long-term budget