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Caseload and spread

Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo are struggling to contain the largest outbreak in the country, with the number of confirmed Ebola cases crossing 12,000 since the outbreak was declared in May, official data showed on Thursday. Insecurity has disrupted the response effort.

The Health Ministry's latest update put the cumulative caseload at 12,021, including 5,904 related deaths. Conflict and community resistance have been blamed for the more rapid spread of the virus, which has gone from a single province in May to eight provinces now: Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele, Tshopo, South-Ubangi and North Ubangi.

Fighting disrupts response

The World Health Organization (WHO) said early this week that heavy fighting in the vicinity of a hospital in Ituri province had disrupted the Ebola response. Its Ebola team was temporarily relocated from the Mongbwalu area until the situation calms.

The relocated health workers had earlier been trapped in a maternity ward of the health facility for over 24 hours.

Continental response plan

The WHO and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) this week unveiled an updated Bundibugyo virus continental preparedness and response plan running from November 2026 through May 2027. WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus said the plan would put communities at the centre and strengthen early detection and care, while rallying countries and partners behind one coordinated effort to stop transmission and prevent further spread.

Some $1.576 billion is needed over the next six months to deliver the response, according to the WHO. “We must sustain our efforts, overcome access and security challenges, and work together with urgency and solidarity to end this outbreak,” Tedros said in a post on US social media platform X.

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