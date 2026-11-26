Netanyahu’s pessimism

Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told close associates that a “miracle” is needed to prevent Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot from forming the country’s next government, local media reported on Thursday. People who spoke with him over the previous day and a half came away with the impression that he was “extremely pessimistic,” according to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, although he was still working to block the formation of a “government of change” that would leave him in the opposition.

Discussing his chances of preventing an Eisenkot-led government, Netanyahu told associates: “I am not losing hope for a moment, but in the current situation, only a miracle can help us,” the KAN report said. Israeli daily Maariv reported late Wednesday that “pessimism was growing within Netanyahu’s Likud party,” which holds 27 of the Knesset’s 120 seats.

Ministers and lawmakers from the party have assessed in closed-door discussions that negotiations to form an Eisenkot-led government have effectively been settled and that the new government could be sworn in soon, the newspaper said. They told Maariv that the main hope for the right-wing camp was that the new government would struggle to remain in power and collapse within a short period.

Talks with ultra-Orthodox parties

Negotiations between Eisenkot’s camp and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties aligned with Netanyahu’s bloc have been making progress toward forming a new government. “Negotiations with the ultra-Orthodox parties are advancing, and Eisenkot’s camp hopes to move the secret talks into the open in the coming days,” Israel’s Channel 12 reported Wednesday.

The channel said the Change Bloc was aiming to have the government sworn in next week, although disagreements remained over the allocation of ministerial portfolios and the participation of ultra-Orthodox parties. According to the report, Eisenkot’s camp plans to allow United Torah Judaism, which holds seven Knesset seats, to retain the Health and Housing ministries it currently holds in Netanyahu’s government.

Initially, the camp also intends to leave the Religious Affairs and Interior ministries with the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, led by Aryeh Deri and holding six seats, in an effort to encourage it to join the government, Channel 12 said. United Torah Judaism believes that Shas will also join the government if an agreement is reached with Eisenkot on exempting ultra-Orthodox seminary students from military service, even if it takes more time.

Expected ministerial portfolios

The expected distribution of ministerial portfolios, according to Channel 12, would give the Defense Ministry to Avigdor Liberman, leader of Yisrael Beiteinu, which holds seven seats, and the Justice Ministry to fellow party lawmaker Oded Forer. Naftali Bennett, leader of the 12-seat Together party, would become finance minister, while Yair Lapid, leader of Yesh Atid, which is part of Bennett’s list, would take the Foreign Ministry.

Yair Golan, head of the eight-seat Democrats party, would be appointed public security minister. On Wednesday, Channel 13 reported that Eisenkot’s party had reached an agreement with Liberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu to give it the defense, justice, immigration, and absorption portfolios as part of negotiations to form the new government.

Eisenkot’s three options

Eisenkot has three options, Channel 12 said: forming a minority government backed by 55 Knesset members with support from United Torah Judaism, forming a minority government based on 48 members with the ultra-Orthodox party abstaining from the vote, or forming a unity government with Netanyahu. Two questions remain, according to the channel — whether Deri will join the government at a later stage and whether Bennett will agree to a minority government, given his continued calls for a national unity government that includes Likud.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government on Nov. 8 after receiving recommendations from 67 of the Knesset’s 120 members, compared with 46 for Netanyahu. Eisenkot’s initial mandate expires on Dec. 6, and he can ask Herzog for an extension of up to 14 days.

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