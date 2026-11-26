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Raids across the occupied West Bank

Israeli forces arrested 11 Palestinians, among them a former Jerusalem lawmaker and former detainees, during raids across the occupied West Bank early Thursday, the Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office, a nongovernmental organization, said in a statement. Five of those arrested were taken during raids in several areas of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

Two other Palestinians were arrested at their homes in the towns of Tuqu and Harmala in the Bethlehem governorate, while three were detained in the Jenin governorate, the organization added. Among the 11 detained was Ahmad Atoun, 58, a former Jerusalem lawmaker who had been forcibly displaced from the city.

Atoun was arrested after Israeli forces raided his home in the town of Beit Sahour, south of occupied East Jerusalem, according to the organization. It described the targeting of former prisoners and Jerusalem lawmakers as part of an Israeli policy of pursuing Palestinian national figures and expanding arrests and raids across the occupied West Bank.

Vehicle set ablaze in Beita

Separately, the Al-Baidar Human Rights Organization said Israeli occupiers set fire to a vehicle belonging to Palestinian Hamza Saad al-Tamr Qatash in the town of Beita, south of Nablus. The perpetrators fled after setting the vehicle ablaze, leaving it completely destroyed, and no injuries were reported.

Beita has repeatedly faced attacks by Israeli occupiers targeting Palestinian homes, property and infrastructure, according to the organization.

Arrests since October 2023

Israeli army raids and attacks by occupiers against Palestinians and their property in the occupied West Bank have escalated since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023. Palestinian institutions have documented more than 26,000 arrests in the occupied West Bank between October 2023 and early October 2026, including women and children, a figure that also covers Palestinians who were subsequently released.

Palestinians have warned that the attacks are part of efforts to pave the way for Israel to annex the occupied West Bank, undermining prospects for an independent Palestinian state under relevant UN resolutions.

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