Four top authorities agree on December talks

Iraq's four top state authorities agreed on Wednesday to hold a national dialogue on Dec. 1 to resolve the constitutional dispute between the federal government in Baghdad and northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government, which has deepened amid escalating disagreements over oil fields and border crossings. The agreement came during a meeting at the Baghdad Palace attended by President Nizar Amedi, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi and Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zidan, according to separate statements from the government and judiciary.

The prime minister's media office said the participants welcomed Zidan's initiative to host the dialogue in early December, with the four top authorities and other relevant parties taking part. The talks are meant to address the dispute in line with Iraq's Constitution, according to the statement carried by the official Iraqi News Agency.

In a separate statement, Zidan stressed the importance of respecting and implementing the Constitution. He said disputes over the interpretation of its provisions should be referred to the Federal Supreme Court.

Budget, security and displaced Iraqis

The leaders called for accelerating approval of the 2027 federal budget and for continued negotiations to safeguard the rights of all provinces and citizens in line with constitutional and legal obligations. They also stressed the need to boost state revenues and diversify income sources to support economic development amid regional tensions and fluctuations in global oil exports.

On security, the participants welcomed government measures in Jurf al-Nasr in central Babil province and urged stronger coordination among security forces to reinforce state authority. They backed government efforts to combat corruption and oil smuggling, calling on authorities to pursue and prosecute those responsible, and agreed to work toward the return of all internally displaced Iraqis to their home areas by ensuring appropriate security, public services and administrative arrangements.

Court ruling and border crossings

The call for national dialogue came hours after the Federal Supreme Court affirmed the federal government's authority to secure international borders located within the Kurdish region and to oversee its border crossings and oil and gas sector. The court said its ruling was final and binding on all authorities and upheld the constitutionality of measures taken by the prime minister concerning the region.

On Tuesday, al-Zaidi ordered the closure of unofficial border crossings with neighboring countries, including those within the Kurdish region, as part of government measures against oil smuggling. He also instructed the federal Oil Ministry to assume management of oil fields within the administrative boundaries of Kirkuk, Nineveh, Salahuddin and Diyala provinces that are currently under the region's security control.

The Kurdish Regional Government rejected the measures on Wednesday, calling them a violation of the Constitution and an infringement on the region's rights. It also rejected what it called threats and the use of military pressure in resolving disputes with Baghdad, while reaffirming its support for combating corruption and oil smuggling and urging federal authorities to settle disagreements through dialogue, negotiations and full implementation of the Constitution.

Smuggling investigation and long-running disputes

Al-Zaidi's directives followed his review of an investigation into suspected oil smuggling involving the state-owned North Oil Company. On Tuesday, the Iraqi News Agency published excerpts from a government intelligence report identifying suspected oil smuggling routes from Kirkuk and Sulaymaniyah to Iran and onward to Afghanistan.

Baghdad and the Kurdish region's capital Erbil have long disputed control over oil production and exports, financial revenues, federal budget allocations, regional public-sector salaries and the status of disputed territories.

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