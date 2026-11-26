Tribunal rejects basis for dismissal

Casting doubt on Israeli allegations against the agency's staff, a UN tribunal has ruled that the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) failed to provide sufficient evidence to justify the dismissal of a Palestinian aid worker accused of involvement in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas on Israel. UNRWA had dismissed nine employees in January 2024 after Israel alleged that they had participated in the attacks.

The tribunal said the allegations against the workers rested almost entirely on information held by Israel, which it described as unsupported and of “limited evidentiary value and reliability.” The ruling, reported by The Guardian, found that UNRWA had failed to produce evidence supporting its decision to dismiss Abu Awad, one of the nine employees, and the tribunal awarded Awad a year's pay and $5,000 in compensation for “moral damages.”

Dismissals and the UN investigation

The contracts of the nine workers were terminated “in the interests of the agency,” and termination letters told them the allegations against them were “very serious and credible.” Their dismissals were confirmed after a UN investigation concluded that they might have been involved in the Oct. 7 attacks.

The tribunal noted that the investigation had not interviewed the 19 staff members initially accused by Israel because of “safety and security” concerns. “The allegations against the applicant and the other staff members, it seems, are therefore based almost entirely on information in Israel’s possession,” the tribunal said.

It also questioned the reliability of intercepted phone conversations and messages supplied by Israel, pointing to one case of mistaken identity linked to a cloned SIM card, a common phenomenon in Gaza. Israeli claims based on voice recognition were dubious, the tribunal said, and some transcripts reviewed by UN investigators did not support allegations of links to Hamas or the Oct. 7 attacks.

Allegations against Awad

Awad was accused of being a “platoon commander” in Hamas’s military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, a claim he rejected. He was not accused of physically participating in the Oct. 7 attacks, and witness statements submitted to the tribunal said he had been on an UNRWA staff bus as usual.

The specific allegation against him was that he “had been instructed in a telephone call intercepted by Israeli intelligence to monitor the events of 7 October 2023, while simultaneously receiving Hamas intelligence updates related to the attacks.” UNRWA did not respond to a request for comment.

Asked by the tribunal to provide evidence supporting the dismissals, the agency cited the Israeli government, a report in The Times of Israel and a report published by UN Watch, a pro-Israel pressure group that has campaigned against UNRWA. The tribunal said UNRWA's claim that those sources had informed its decision was “open to some doubt,” noting that all supporting documents submitted by the agency had been produced after the disputed decision was made on Jan. 26, 2024.

Lazzarini's acknowledgment

Philippe Lazzarini, the former UNRWA Commissioner-General who left the post in March, also did not respond to a request for comment. In February 2024, he acknowledged that his decision to dismiss the workers amounted to “reverse due process” because the investigation had followed the dismissals.

“My judgment, based on this going public, true or untrue, was I need to take the swiftest and boldest decision to show that as an agency, we take this allegation seriously,” he said, adding that “the ability of the entire agency to continue to operate and deliver critical humanitarian assistance was at stake.”

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