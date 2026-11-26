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Explosion at the Bangchak facility

A fire that broke out after an explosion at a major oil refinery in Thailand's capital Bangkok on Thursday has been brought under control, although authorities continue to advise nearby residents to evacuate as a precaution. The Bang Na District Office issued an emergency warning at 2.48 pm local time (0748GMT), reporting an explosion at the Bangchak oil facility in the Phra Khanong district.

Thick black smoke rose above the facility, and firefighters and rescue personnel were dispatched to contain the blaze and keep it from spreading to neighboring communities.

Government orders more resources

Deputy Interior Minister Jeseth Thaiset ordered the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation to mobilize additional firefighting resources, including foam fire engines and a helicopter equipped with firefighting chemicals. He also instructed coordination with the Pollution Control Department to monitor airborne pollutants in surrounding areas.

Advisory remains in place

At 3.35 pm (0835GMT), the district office confirmed that the situation was under control but maintained its evacuation advisory. Motorists were urged to avoid roads being used by emergency response vehicles.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, while the cause of the explosion and the extent of the damage remained unclear.

Refinery capacity

The refinery, operated by Thai energy conglomerate Bangchak Corporation, is said to have an installed capacity of 120,000 barrels per day, accounting for nearly 41% of the group's total refining capacity.

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