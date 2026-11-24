See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Date set for return

Bangladesh's ousted prime minister and ICT-wanted criminal Sheikh Hasina has decided to return home from India on Dec. 16, the country's Victory Day, Bangladeshi news outlet Daily Waadaa reported on Tuesday.

“Yes, she has decided the date. Now it is up to the current administration of Bangladesh to facilitate her return,” Arafat said. It is the first time Hasina has set a specific date for her return since she fled to India on Aug. 5, 2024, following a mass uprising that ended her 15-year rule.

Arrest warning and extradition request

Hasina has also asked the Bangladeshi government to arrange her return from New Delhi aboard national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines. Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said on Monday that Hasina would be arrested and sent to jail upon her return.

Dhaka has sought Hasina's extradition from India under the two countries' existing extradition treaty.

Political backdrop

The announcement comes amid heightened political tensions and a spate of violent incidents since Hasina sought a new passport and other documents earlier this month. Her Awami League party remains barred from political activities in Bangladesh, and she was sentenced to death in absentia in November 2025 for crimes against humanity committed during the 2024 uprising.

Bangladesh celebrates Victory Day on Dec. 16, marking the 1971 surrender of Pakistani forces that ended the nine-month Liberation War and paved the way for the country's independence.

World

South Korea scrambles jets as Russian warplanes enter air defense zone

World

Knesset's Tibi files complaint against Israeli comedian over assault

World

Zambia and Türkiye agree to deepen cooperation in water sector