Ceasefire has not brought safety

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said on Monday that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are not receiving the safety, assistance or recovery they need despite a ceasefire. "On the International Day of Solidarity, we affirm an enduring truth: The Palestinian people have a right to dignity, justice and self-determination," Mohammed said in remarks delivered on behalf of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at a special meeting in New York marking the day. "There is no time to waste. No excuse for inaction. And no place for impunity," she said.

Describing the devastation in Gaza as "staggering," Mohammed said tens of thousands of people have been killed and homes, schools and hospitals reduced to rubble, with another winter settling in. She stressed that "nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people." "Solidarity must mean more than bearing witness to suffering. It must mean acting to end it," she added.

West Bank, aid and UNRWA

On the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, settler violence, demolitions, evictions, land seizures and displacement are driving Palestinian families from their homes at a scale not seen in generations, she said. Israeli settlement expansion, including efforts to advance the E1 plan, threatens the viability of the two-state solution, according to Mohammed, who added: "These activities must stop immediately."

Humanitarian workers must never be targeted, she said, and aid must never be "obstructed, diverted, or used as a bargaining chip." She urged member states to provide political and financial support to the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), noting that it must be allowed to fulfill its mandate.

Recovery and a political solution

Looking to the way forward, Mohammed said recovery must be led by Palestinians, must go beyond rebuilding infrastructure, and cannot substitute for a political solution. A joint UN and World Bank assessment found the conflict has undone 77 years of human development in Gaza, she said.

"There can be no peace in the Middle East without realizing the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to self-determination," she said, calling the two-state solution "the only viable path forward."

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