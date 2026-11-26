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Three portfolios for Yisrael Beiteinu

The party of former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman would take the defense, justice and immigration portfolios under a coalition deal with Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, Israel's Channel 13 reported late Wednesday. Eisenkot, who has been tasked with forming Israel's next government, signed a coalition agreement with Liberman's Yisrael Beiteinu party late Tuesday.

Channel 12 had previously linked Liberman's party to the defense and immigration posts.

Tentative cabinet lineup

Earlier Wednesday, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that Eisenkot's tentative cabinet lineup would return Liberman to the Defense Ministry. Opposition leader Yair Lapid would become foreign minister, B'Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett would take the finance ministry, and Democrats chairman Yair Golan would serve as national security minister, according to the same report.

Liberman on talks and the deadline

Liberman told KAN that he had ruled out a minority government and believed a coalition with a “clear Jewish majority” could be ready by the end of next week. He said lawmakers from the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party had their rabbis' approval to continue talks.

Eisenkot has until Dec. 6 to form a government and can ask President Isaac Herzog for a 14-day extension.

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