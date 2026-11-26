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New Delhi rejects the allegation

India has rejected the US administration's allegations of "structural excess" in industrial capacity, after President Donald Trump's administration proposed new tariffs. The Commerce Ministry said in a statement issued late Wednesday that New Delhi had taken note of a US Trade Representative (USTR) notice seeking comments from several economies, including India.

“In response to the notice of initiation and in subsequent proceedings, the Department of Commerce stated that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector,” the statement said.

Talks on a bilateral trade agreement

India and the US are engaged in negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement, and New Delhi said it had maintained that “any trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of these negotiations.” “Government of India remains committed to working closely with the United States towards the early conclusion of the India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement,” the statement added.

Proposed tariffs and trade figures

The Trump administration said Wednesday that it was proposing new tariffs on Japan, China, the European Union, India and 10 other major trading partners. Duties of up to 25% were imposed on India, while the tariff on Indian goods could be adjusted to 17% if New Delhi reached a trade agreement with Washington.

The US and India announced last month that they had reached the terms of an interim framework agreement aimed at resolving a bilateral trade dispute. Bilateral trade between the two countries totaled around $149.4 billion in 2025, according to officials.

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