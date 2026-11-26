Directive now being implemented

Iraq’s Border Forces Command announced on Thursday that it had begun implementing Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s directive to close all unofficial border crossings with neighboring countries. Border Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Mohammed Abdul Wahab Sukkar al-Saidi told the state-run Iraqi News Agency that the command had “begun implementing the directive of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces to close all unofficial crossings.” He did not specify how many crossings would be affected.

Al-Saidi said the Border Forces Command was “responsible for securing the country’s border areas, while the Border Ports Authority oversees official crossings.” Iraqi border forces are responsible for securing 600 kilometers (373 miles) of the border with Syria, he said, and they operate across six sectors, with customs police also part of the command.

Border security measures

Describing the measures, al-Saidi said Iraq had achieved “excellent levels of control” along its borders with Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iran. He attributed a decline in infiltration, smuggling and the irregular entry of foreign workers into Iraq to the “use of smart surveillance technologies, increased readiness among border units and stronger coordination with neighboring countries.”

Al-Saidi described the results as “unprecedented” in Iraq’s history but provided no figures on the extent of the decline.

Oil-smuggling report behind the order

Al-Zaidi ordered the closure of unofficial border crossings on Tuesday, after reviewing a report by an investigative committee examining oil-smuggling activities at the state-run North Oil Company, which is affiliated with the federal Oil Ministry. His decisions also included the dismissal or removal of eight security and administrative officials, among them the commanders of Kirkuk Operations and Kirkuk Police and the head of the Border Ports Authority. He also ordered that violations be referred to the judiciary.

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