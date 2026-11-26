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At least 19 Palestinians were reported dead and 48 others injured across the Gaza Strip over the past 48 hours despite a ceasefire, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Fresh Israeli attacks

In a statement, the ministry said 18 of the Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli attacks, while one more died of wounds sustained earlier. The 48 others were injured during the same period, it added.

Toll since the ceasefire

The death toll from Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 11, 2025, has risen to 1,705, with another 6,163 people wounded, according to the ministry. The bodies of 851 Palestinians have been recovered during the same period, it added.

The cumulative Palestinian death toll from Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has reached 74,772, while 176,298 people have been wounded, the ministry said.

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