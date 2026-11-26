Fire in Giza province
Türkiye on Thursday extended its condolences to Egypt after a fuel tanker fire killed 31 people and injured 21 others, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The incident occurred on Wednesday in Egypt's Giza province.
Ministry message
The ministry expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life in the incident. "We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives in the accident, extend our condolences to their families and the people of Egypt, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," it said.
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