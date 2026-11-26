Katz renews call for Palestinians to leave Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday threatened to launch a new military operation in the Gaza Strip that would involve displacing 1 million Palestinians, renewing his calls for Palestinians to leave the territory in a post on US social media platform X. He said the Israeli army had destroyed 70% of Gaza and now “controlled those areas.”

“Seventy percent of the Gaza Strip has been destroyed and is now under Israeli army control, including the Philadelphi Corridor (along the Gaza-Egypt border),” he said. Katz claimed that the Palestinian resistance group Hamas’s control over the remaining 30% of the territory was “an illusion,” saying the group must “either voluntarily surrender its weapons in accordance with US President Donald Trump’s plan for disarming Gaza or face dismantlement by the Israeli army.”

New operation and emigration arrangements

A new military operation would follow, Katz said, describing it as “Operation Gideon’s Chariots II - including another evacuation of one million Gaza residents southward and clearing the area using the Rafah and Beit Hanoun model.” He added that “the organizational infrastructure is already in place.”

“The necessary arrangements will be made for anyone who wants to emigrate from the devastated Gaza in an orderly manner,” Katz said.

Hamas figures targeted

Katz also boasted of the killing of several “Hamas leaders” in Gaza and threatened to target the movement’s political bureau chief, Khalil al-Hayya, who is outside the Palestinian territories. Hayya survived a 2025 Israeli attack in Doha, Qatar. “The turn of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and his associates will also come,” Katz said.

The Israeli army had killed Khaled Abu Nada the previous night, along with another senior figure in the group, he said, describing Abu Nada as “responsible for Hamas’ economy and education portfolios in Gaza.” Khaled Mahmoud Abu Nada, 56, was identified by local sources as the deputy education minister in Gaza. He was killed alongside his wife, Abeer Mohammed Abu Nada, 49, when an Israeli airstrike hit an apartment in a residential building in Deir al-Balah, according to local sources and witnesses.

Toll since the ceasefire

Despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect in October 2025, Israel has continued its attacks on Gaza, killing at least 1,679 Palestinians and wounding 6,100 others, according to figures from the Health Ministry. Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians, wounded over 176,000 and destroyed much of the enclave’s infrastructure.

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