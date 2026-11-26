Call for concrete steps

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Thursday called on Russia to demonstrate its willingness to engage in peace talks by agreeing to concrete measures, including a ceasefire in the Black Sea. He spoke alongside Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculaescu at a joint news conference in Berlin.

“We don’t need abstract declarations of a willingness to negotiate. We need concrete steps that actually demonstrate this willingness,” Wadephul said. “For example, that would mean finally establishing a ceasefire in the Black Sea,” he added. Wadephul accused Russia of expanding its war against Ukraine into the Black Sea region and reaffirmed Germany's strong solidarity with Romania as both an EU partner and a NATO ally.

Food security and Ukraine's self-defense

Wadephul warned that Russian policies and alleged drone strikes on merchant vessels threatened regional security and vital grain exports, raising the risk of famine in Africa and other vulnerable regions. “It is not just a matter of the security of the neighboring states; it is also a question of food security for people in the Global South,” he said. “They are all suffering as a result of Russia’s war of aggression, despite having nothing to do with this conflict,” he added.

Asked about Ukrainian attacks on a Russian warship in the port of Benghazi, Libya, Wadephul expressed Germany’s support for Kyiv and stressed that Ukraine is exercising its right to self-defense as enshrined in the UN Charter. “The situation remains that Russia is attacking Ukraine, and Ukraine is defending itself; as long as its actions are directed at military targets, they are legitimate. I have no doubt about that,” he said.

Baltic Sea tensions

The foreign minister expressed concern over rising tensions in the Baltic Sea, particularly after a Russian cargo vessel was hit by a drone attack in the eastern Gulf of Finland. He noted that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and US President Donald Trump met on Wednesday and urged Russia to refrain from any actions that could expand the war.

“This is a general principle. I want to reiterate that we stand in full solidarity with Ukraine and continue to support it, but I cannot endorse any expansion of the conflict,” Wadephul stressed. “We must contain this conflict. We must avoid any escalation. We must also prevent any threat to maritime traffic or the environment in the Baltic Sea region,” he continued, concluding: “Ukraine’s right to self-defense is indisputable, and we continue to support Ukraine. However, I strongly caution against any geographical expansion of this conflict.”

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