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Parliament's consent at stake

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Thursday that the EU's next long-term budget must address parliament's priorities if it is to secure the support needed for its approval, stressing that the assembly is "not a rubber stamp." She spoke at a news conference in Brussels following her engagement with EU leaders.

Reaching an agreement among the 27 member states was already challenging, Metsola said, but securing the 361 votes required for parliament's consent to the 2028-2034 Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) would require additional efforts. Parliament was ready to engage constructively, she added, but would not automatically approve an agreement reached by member states.

"Parliament is not a rubber stamp. We will never be. We have never been," she said. "If the parliament's position is taken into account, ... then it will make negotiations easier, and it will make a positive outcome positive," Metsola added.

Four priorities for the bloc

Metsola said she had outlined four priorities in her discussions with EU leaders, emphasizing the need for a budget focused on growth, tangible benefits for citizens, and investment in Europe's future. EU funding should prioritize the economy, jobs, security and energy, she said, describing the bloc's budget as "not a spending budget, but our investment plan for the future."

Budgetary ambitions must also translate into tangible improvements in people's daily lives, Metsola stressed, including renovated schools, modernized hospitals and upgraded roads. She warned that cutting cohesion funding by more than €46 billion ($50 billion) compared with the current MFF would be difficult to justify.

Proposals on the table

The European Commission proposed in July 2025 that the EU's long-term budget for 2028-2034 amount to €1.985 trillion in current prices. European Council President Antonio Costa's proposal, presented on Nov. 21, trims that figure by around €204 billion, or approximately 10%, bringing the total to about €1.781 trillion.

Costa's proposal also sits below the draft put forward in October by Ireland, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Council. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, whose country is the EU's largest net contributor to the bloc's budget, described the proposal as a first step but said the proposed amount remained too high.

The European Parliament is seeking a 2028-2034 budget of approximately €2.01 trillion, equivalent to 1.27% of the EU's gross national income, excluding repayments of debt linked to the post-pandemic recovery fund. EU leaders are due to discuss the proposal at a special summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, as disputes over the long-term budget continue among members.

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