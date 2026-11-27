Road works begin near Tuqu

Israeli authorities on Thursday began constructing a new settlement road extending from the outskirts of the town of Tuqu toward Bariyat Zaatara and Al-Bayader southeast of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian rights organization said. In a statement, the Al-Baidar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights said Israeli machinery had started clearing land and preparing the road, warning of the repercussions for Palestinian lands and private property.

Continued settlement activities around Tuqu and Bariyat Zaatara threaten agricultural and grazing lands and impose further restrictions on the movement of Palestinian residents and farmers, the organization said. The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission and the Tuqu municipality had previously warned that settlement roads built around the town would completely isolate its surrounding rural areas, prevent Palestinian urban expansion and lead to the confiscation of thousands of dunams of agricultural land.

New outposts east of Bethlehem

According to Al-Baidar, new Israeli pastoral settlement outposts have been established on lands in the town of Zaatara east of Bethlehem. The organization said the outposts are an effort to consolidate control over Palestinian land and restrict access for Palestinian farmers and herders.

Settlement figures in the West Bank

Around 790,000 Israeli occupiers live in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, across approximately 170 settlements and 400 outposts, according to the latest figures from the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics as of the end of July 2026. Separate figures released by Israel’s Yesha Council in January 2026 put the number of Israeli occupiers in the West Bank at 540,327, excluding those in occupied East Jerusalem.

Legal status of the settlements

Under UN Security Council Resolution 2334, adopted on Dec. 23, 2016, Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, have no legal validity and constitute a flagrant violation of international law. In an advisory opinion issued on July 19, 2024, the International Court of Justice affirmed that Israel’s continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territories is unlawful and must end as rapidly as possible, calling for an immediate halt to all new settlement activities and the evacuation of all settlers.

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