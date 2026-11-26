Cookie Preferences
Every category other than essential cookies stays off unless you turn it on. You can change your choice and withdraw your consent at any time. Cookie Notice
Essential Cookies3 cookies
Session, security and load-balancing cookies the site technically needs to work.
|Cookie Name
|Cookie Storage Period
ARRAffinity
Stored so that user requests can reach the same server.
|For the duration of the session
kvkk-consent
Stores your cookie choice.
|365 Days
cf_clearance
Stores the Cloudflare security check.
|365 Days
Always active
Analytics Cookies4 cookies
Google Analytics cookies measuring visits and usage.
|Cookie Name
|Cookie Storage Period
_ga
A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.
|730 Days
_gid
A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.
|1 Days
_ga_XXXXXXX
Keeps the Google Analytics session state.
|730 Days
_gat
Limits the Google Analytics request rate.
|For the duration of the session
Marketing and Third-Party Content5 cookies
Cookies for ad measurement and embedded third-party content (Facebook Pixel, YouTube, Google Ads).
|Cookie Name
|Cookie Storage Period
_fbp
Used by Facebook Pixel for ad measurement and remarketing.
|90 Days
GPS
Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.
|For the duration of the session
YSC
Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.
|For the duration of the session
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.
|180 Days
_gcl_au
Used by Google Ads for conversion measurement.
|90 Days
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