Thaer Ahmad, a Palestinian-American emergency doctor who volunteered in hospitals across Gaza, said children in the territory were deliberately targeted, describing the war he witnessed as systemic and aimed at children and at life itself.

“I think anybody that’s been on the ground, anybody that’s paying attention to what’s happening understands that there was a war on children. There was a war on life,” he said.

In an interview with a British broadcaster about a new film on the lives of medics in Gaza, Ahmad said that watching children suffer and being blown apart left him with one conclusion: the goal was to make the Gaza Strip uninhabitable and life there unsustainable. He added that the Israeli army had done “a heck of a job” turning that into reality, and cited figures of 20,000 children killed and 20,000 orphaned.